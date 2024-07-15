News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Trump Picks J.D. Vance as his Running Mate

By News Desk
July 15, 2024 3:21PM EDT
AP

Former President Donald Trump has selected Ohio Republican first term U.S. Senator J.D. Vance as his running mate.  Vance is 39 years old, and a November victory would make him the third youngest vice president in history.  Vance is a Marine Corps veteran of the Iraq War.

He was once a fierce critic of Trump but has more recently aligned with the former President’s “Make America Great Again” movement.

Eight years ago Vance wrote a bestselling memoir, entitled “Hillbilly Elegy.”  He has a Yale law degree.  He has served as Ohio’s junior senator since 2023.

