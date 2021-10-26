Trunk or Treat at Stadium Park in Canton
Looking for a safe, fun and easy way for the kids to Trick or Treat? How about Stadium Park in Canton. More than 30 vendors will be set up along the way including News/Talk 1480 WHBC and Mix 94.1. Spooky and fun halloween decorations, music and costumes. The businesses and organizations taking part will be handing out fun treats.
Park in the lots around Stadium Park and walk through with the kids. It is NOT a drive thru as it was last year.
It happens Thursday, October 29th from 5:30pm to 7:00pm. BOO! Come See Us.