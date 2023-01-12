Tuesday is Gionino’s Pizza Parlay Day with Kenny & JT

Parlay has become a big word in Ohio with sports betting underway – but Kenny and JT want to turn it in to hot, delicious pizza OR the feast of your choice from our friends at Gionino’s.

Here’s how it works:

Every Tuesday during the Kenny and JT show they will set a prop or parlay bet on a sporting event happening later that day or later in the week.

A lucky listener will call in to take the bet! Once the bet is accepted — sit back to find out if Kenny and JT got it right!

If so, you WIN a $25 Gionino’s gift card. It’s just that simple! Listen to the Kenny and JT Show weekdays from 3pm to 7pm for more details and get in on the action!