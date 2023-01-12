News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Tuesday is Gionino’s Pizza Parlay Day with Kenny & JT

By Pam Cook
January 12, 2023 10:58AM EST
Parlay has become a big word in Ohio with sports betting underway – but Kenny and JT want to turn it in to hot, delicious pizza OR the feast of your choice from our friends at Gionino’s.
Here’s how it works: 
Every Tuesday during the Kenny and JT show they will set a prop or parlay bet on a sporting event happening later that day or later in the week.
A lucky listener will call in to take the bet!    Once the bet is accepted — sit back to find out if Kenny and JT got it right!    
If so, you WIN a $25 Gionino’s gift card.   It’s just that simple!    Listen to the Kenny and JT Show weekdays from 3pm to 7pm for more details and get in on the action! 

