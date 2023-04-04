Tuesday Marks Start of Primary Election Early Voting

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Tuesday is the first day for early voting in Ohio for the May 2nd Primary Election.

All precincts in Stark County have at least two things to vote for.

They are the countrywide renewal levies for the Board of DD and the countywide 911 system.

And there are a couple of interesting candidate races, like the lively Democratic race for the nomination for Canton mayor.

You’re reminded you need a state-issued photo ID to vote per a new state law.

You can vote a provisional ballot without the ID, but you have several days after that to go to your county Board of Elections office and prove your identity.

Early voting in Stark County is at the board office on Regent Avenue NE at Route 62 in Canton.

Hours this week are 8 to 5.

Here are all the early voting hours, per the Stark County Board of Elections:

April 4 – April 21 – 8:00 am – 5:00 pm (weekdays only)

April 24 – 7:30 am – 7:30 pm

April 25 – 7:30 am – 8:30 pm

April 26 – April 28 – 7:30 am – 7:30 pm

April 29 – 8:00 am – 4:00 pm

April 30 – 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm

You can also request an absentee ballot, and vote from the comfort of your home.

The same ID requirements are in place for those.