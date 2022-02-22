TUESDAY UPDATE: 1300+ New Ohio Cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A bit of a jump in coronavirus case nembers, after Ohio went two days with fewer than a thousand new cases.
The Ohio Department of Health reported over 1300 new cases on Tuesday, with 27 new cases from Stark County.
Current hospitalizations in Ohio are now below 1500.
Here are your Tuesday numbers:
Tues Feb 22
Ohio: 2,647,048 total cases (+1369), 36,267 deaths (+774)
Stark: 79,297 total cases (+27), 1643 deaths (+29)
Across Ohio: 1450 current hospitalizations