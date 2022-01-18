TUESDAY UPDATE: 15,000+ New Cases, Current Hospitalizations Drop Some More
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state reported the fewest number of daily coronavirus cases since Christmastime on Tuesday.
Just over 15,000 new cases were reported.
323 of those cases were from Stark County.
The number of people hospitalized in the state fell by 36 from Monday’s figure.
Here are your Tuesday numbers:
Tues Jan 18
Ohio: 2,418,792 total cases (+15,147), 31,245 deaths (+323)
Stark: 75,095 cases (+365), 1400 deaths (+17)
Across Ohio: 6036 currently hospitalized