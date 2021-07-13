TUESDAY UPDATE: 344 New Cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The weekly coronavirus cases-per-capita will be an interesting figure to check out on Thursday.
It could increase for the first time in a while, with case numbers steady and occasionally jumping up a bit.
The state reported 344 new cases Tuesday, with ten of them out of Stark County.
31 deaths were added to the count.
Here are the Tuesday numbers:
Tues July 13
Ohio: 1,114,835 cases (+344),
20,411 deaths (+31)
Stark: 33,551 cases (+10),
936 deaths (same)