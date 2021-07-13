      Weather Alert

TUESDAY UPDATE: 344 New Cases

James Krivanek
Jul 13, 2021 @ 3:41pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The weekly coronavirus cases-per-capita will be an interesting figure to check out on Thursday.

It could increase for the first time in a while, with case numbers steady and occasionally jumping up a bit.

The state reported 344 new cases Tuesday, with ten of them out of Stark County.

31 deaths were added to the count.

Here are the Tuesday numbers:

Tues July 13

Ohio: 1,114,835 cases (+344),
20,411 deaths (+31)

Stark: 33,551 cases (+10),
936 deaths (same)

