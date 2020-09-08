TUESDAY UPDATE: 656 New Cases, Governor Recommends Flu Shots, Vaccine
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio reported just 656 new virus cases on Tuesday, with eight of them out of Stark County.
Here are the numbers from Tuesday:
Tues Sept 8
Ohio: 131,992 cases (+656),
4298 deaths (+22)
Stark: 2471 deaths (+8),
156 deaths (same)
Governor Recommends Flu Shots
The governor is recommending that residents of elder care facilities get a flu shot this Fall.
Mike DeWine says he is looking at ways for residents to safely get them.
Governor Will Get Vaccine When Available
Governor DeWine says he will get the coronavirus vaccine as soon as one is available.
When asked about it by reporters, he says he wishes the politics could be taken out of the matter.