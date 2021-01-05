TUESDAY UPDATE: 7,500 New Cases
Governor Mike DeWine at his bi-weekly coronavirus briefing on Jan. 5, 2021 (Ohio Channel)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There were 7500 new cases of coronavirus in Ohio on Tuesday.
257 of those cases are out of Stark County.
Over 175,000 Ohioans have been vaccinated with the first dose, 6000 out of Stark County.
Those figures are under 2-percent of the population.
Here are the Tuesday numbers:
Tues Jan 5
Ohio: 735,003 cases (+7580),
9247 deaths (+104)
Stark: 21,515 cases (+257),
358 deaths (+7)
Vaccinated first dose: Ohio 175,408 (1.5%), Stark 6057 (1.63%)