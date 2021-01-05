      Weather Alert

TUESDAY UPDATE: 7,500 New Cases

Jim Michaels
Jan 5, 2021 @ 2:20pm
Governor Mike DeWine at his bi-weekly coronavirus briefing on Jan. 5, 2021 (Ohio Channel)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There were 7500 new cases of coronavirus in Ohio on Tuesday.

257 of those cases are out of Stark County.

Over 175,000 Ohioans have been vaccinated with the first dose, 6000 out of Stark County.

Those figures are under 2-percent of the population.

Here are the Tuesday numbers:

Tues Jan 5

Ohio: 735,003 cases (+7580),
9247 deaths (+104)

Stark: 21,515 cases (+257),
358 deaths (+7)

Vaccinated first dose: Ohio 175,408 (1.5%), Stark 6057 (1.63%)

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Shared-Space Facilities Part of Lehman School Transformation Project
Jackson Police Locate Missing Driver from Fatal November Crash
WEDNESDAY UPDATE: Stark Passes 2 Milestones, Vaccinations Still Under 1-Percent
Governor DeWine: 'We Have a Moral Imperative' Getting Vaccine Out