TUESDAY UPDATE: 87 Reported Deaths, New Program to Help Jobless
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just over a thousand new coronavirus cases in the state Tuesday, with 22 of them out of Stark County.
Ohio also reports 87 additional deaths, taking the toll over 4,500.
Governor Mike DeWine at his Tuesday media briefing explains that it doesn’t mean 87 people died in a 24-hour period.
DeWine says it’s just the way the 88 counties report the numbers.
Tues Sept 15
Ohio: 139,485 cases (+1001),
4506 deaths (+87)
Stark: 2628 cases (+22),
162 deaths (+4)
New Program to Assist Jobless
The governor announced a joint initiative with several state agencies and JobsOhio to help unemployed Ohioans find employment.
The “Ohio to Work” effort is designed to identify available jobs that a candidate might be eligible for, combining educational resources to make it happen.