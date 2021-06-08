TUESDAY UPDATE: A Day to Remember Those Lost, as Ohio Surpasses 20,000 Deaths
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Despite the preponderance of good news about the coronavirus pandemic, a sad note on Tuesday.
The state surpassed 20,000 COVID deaths on Tuesday, with 41 new fatalities added to the list.
One of those is out of Stark County.
426 new cases were reported, 17 out of Stark.
Here are the Tuesday numbers:
Tues June 8
Ohio: 1,105,329 cases (+426), 20,021 deaths (+41)
Stark: 33,218 cases (+17), 926 deaths (+1)