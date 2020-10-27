TUESDAY UPDATE: Another 2500 New Cases, More High Incidence Counties
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio reported another 2500 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, with 80 new cases out of Stark County.
Three new deaths were reported in Stark County as well.
Here is Tuesday’s report:
Tues Oct 27
Ohio: 202,740 cases (+2509), 5239 deaths (+22)
Stark: 4125 cases (+80), 185 deaths (+3)
Lots of High Incidence Counties
81 of Ohio’s 88 counties is now considered a high incidence county for the virus.
That’s more than 100 cases per 100,000 population over a recent two-week period.