TUESDAY UPDATE: Cases Over 2,000 Again, 69 Counties ‘High Incidence’
Governor Mike DeWine (The Ohio Channel)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state added another 2,015 cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the total of cases up over 185,000.
Stark County had 64 cases, the highest daily number to date.
The governor on Tuesday reported 216 new hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the highest that figure has reached.
Here are the numbers for Tuesday:
Tues Oct 20
Ohio: 185,639 cases (+2015),
5083 deaths (+8)
Stark: 3696 cases (+64),
178 deaths (same)
Most High Incidence Counties
69 Ohio counties are now listed as “high incidence” counties for the virus.
Carroll is the only county in our area not on the high incidence list.
Wayne County is the highest on that list from our area, with over 220 cases per 100,000 population in the October 5th through 18th time period.