TUESDAY UPDATE: Death Numbers Drop Back
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 209 new names were added to the coronavirus death count in the state on Tuesday, 10 were Stark Countians.
For the state, the numbers are down compared to the last three fatality reports.
The state had just over 3800 new cases Tuesday, with 123 out of Stark County.
Here are your Tuesday numbers:
Tues Oct 26
Ohio: 1,527,976 cases (+3807), 24,164 deaths (+209)
Stark: 46,983 cases (+123), 1074 deaths (+10)
Across Ohio: 2550 hospitalizations