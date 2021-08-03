TUESDAY UPDATE: Highest Case Figure Since Late April
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state reported the most new coronavirus cases since April 29 on Tuesday.
Nearly 1800 new cases, with 44 of them out of Stark County.
New information from the Ohio Department of Health shows 245 breakthrough cases of the virus between January and the end of July; those are cases where fully vaccinated individuals got sick.
There were 62 breakthrough deaths in that period.
Compare those numbers to the unvaccinated: over 17,000 cases and 628 deaths.
Here are the Tuesday numbers:
Tues Aug 3
Ohio: 1,132,798 cases (+1769), 20,530 deaths (+38)
Stark: 34,056 cases (+44), 941 deaths (+2)