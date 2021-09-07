TUESDAY UPDATE: Most New Cases in Stark Since Mid-January
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state health department reported the highest number of new daily coronavirus cases for Stark County in eight months on Tuesday.
Of the 4800-plus new cases in Ohio reported on Tuesday, 217 were out of Stark County.
Also, 73 deaths were recorded since the last report on Thursday.
And active hospitalizations are over 3000.
Here are the Tuesday numbers:
Tues Sept 7
Ohio: 1,262,018 cases (+4876), 21,020 deaths (+73)
Stark: 37,986 cases (+217), 955 deaths (+3)
Across the state: 3036 active hospitalizations