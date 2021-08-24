TUESDAY UPDATE: Most New Cases Since Early February, Hospitalizations Over 2000
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state reported the highest number of coronavirus cases since February 4 on Tuesday
Over new 4100 cases, with 128 of them out of Stark County.
40 more deaths were added to the state death count. with five of those out of Stark.
Active hospitalizations are at nearly 2100.
Here is the Tuesday report:
Tues Aug 24
Ohio: 1,187,878 cases (+4117), 20,729 deaths (+40)
Stark: 35,648 cases (+128), 948 deaths (+5)
Across the state: 2096 active hospitalizations