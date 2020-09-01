TUESDAY UPDATE: Most New Cases Since July, Governor Concerned About Labor Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state of Ohio reported another 1,453 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday.
The governor says that’s the highest daily number since late July.
Stark County had 28 of those new cases.
Here is the Tuesday report:
Tue Sept 1
Ohio: 124,610 cases (+1453),
4165 deaths (+27)
Stark: 2354 cases (+28),
152 deaths (+1, first in 6 days)
Labor Day Concerns
Much like July 4, there’s concern about a further spread of COVID-19 over the Labor Day weekend.
Governor Mike DeWine says Vice President Pence expressed to him what the governor terms a “grave concern” about the holiday, and the potential for a jump in cases.
DeWine points to the average 1500 cases per day in mid-July, following the 4th.