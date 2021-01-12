      Weather Alert

TUESDAY UPDATE: Nearly 8,000 New Cases

Jim Michaels
Jan 12, 2021 @ 2:23pm
Governor Mike DeWine at his bi-weekly coronavirus briefing on Jan. 5, 2021 (Ohio Channel)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Nearly 8000 new coronavirus cases were reported by the state on Tuesday.

307 of them were out of Stark County.

The percentage of the population vaccinated is approaching 3-percent.

Here are the Tuesday’s numbers:

Tues Jan 12

Ohio: 792,938 cases (+7981),
9802 deaths(+100)

Stark: 23,585 cases (+307),
382 deaths (+2)

Vaccinations first dose: Ohio 321,506 (2.8%), Stark 10,810 (2.9%)

