TUESDAY UPDATE: Nearly 8,000 New Cases
Governor Mike DeWine at his bi-weekly coronavirus briefing on Jan. 5, 2021 (Ohio Channel)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Nearly 8000 new coronavirus cases were reported by the state on Tuesday.
307 of them were out of Stark County.
The percentage of the population vaccinated is approaching 3-percent.
Here are the Tuesday’s numbers:
Tues Jan 12
Ohio: 792,938 cases (+7981),
9802 deaths(+100)
Stark: 23,585 cases (+307),
382 deaths (+2)
Vaccinations first dose: Ohio 321,506 (2.8%), Stark 10,810 (2.9%)