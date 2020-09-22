TUESDAY UPDATE: New Cases Down to 685, Positivity Way Down
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio had the lowest number of new coronavirus cases in two weeks on Tuesday.
The 685 cases is the lowest since 656 new cases were reported on September 8.
Stark County had 14 of those new cases in Tuesday’s report.
Tues Sept 22
Ohio: 145,850 cases (+685),
4635 deaths (+12)
Stark: 2771 cases (+14),
168 deaths (same for a week)
Low Positivity Rate
The governor reported that the rate of positive outcomes for testing in the state over the last week fell to 2.9-percent.
That’s the first time positivity fell below 3-percent.