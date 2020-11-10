      Weather Alert

TUESDAY UPDATE: Record Daily State, Stark Numbers, Governor to Address Ohio

Jim Michaels
Nov 10, 2020 @ 2:23pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state and Stark County both set new records for new reported coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with Stark County’s number surpassing 200.

Ohio had over 6500 new cases, while Stark had 214.

Summit County reported 288 new cases.

The state also had 386 new hospitalizations in the last 24 hours.

Here are the Tuesday numbers:

Tues Nov 10

Ohio: 261,482 cases (+6508),
5547 deaths (+23)

Stark: 5590 cases (+214),
190 deaths (+1)

Press Conference on Wednesday

The governor canceled his regular Tuesday media briefing on the virus, choosing instead for a broadcast address Wednesday afternoon at 5:30.

His office says the state is at a “critical stage” with COVID-19, and he’ll have more on its “impact on Ohio moving foerward”.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Canton Man Arrested in Shooting Death of Morgan Fox Last Week
VOTE 2020: Four Stark Officeholders Ousted in Republican Surge
Massillon Man Off to Prison in March Traffic Death Near Beach City
Remodeled Downtown DoubleTree to Open on Monday