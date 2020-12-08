TUESDAY UPDATE: Numbers Artificially High Due to Addition of Antigen Tests
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio Department of Health added 13,000 antigen cases to Tuesday’s case count, artificially raising it to over 25,000 new cases.
Stark County had 874 new cases, some of them the antigen tests.
The state was rechecking those antigen positives, but will follow new CDC guidelines in the future.
The daily hospitalization figure was also impacted by this one-day event.
Tues Dec 8(figures artificially high due to addition of 13,000 antigen tests)
Ohio: 510,018 cases (+25,721),
7103 deaths (+81)
Stark: 13,909 cases (+874),
240 deaths (+1)