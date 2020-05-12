Tuesday Update: Ohio is Open and Face Coverings will Keep it Open
Governor Mike DeWine (Ohio Channel)
COLUMBUS (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Once again, Governor Mike DeWine along with other state leaders and health officials spoke in Columbus this afternoon, providing updates on COVID-19 in Ohio. Here is an outline on everything that was discussed.
Update on Cases – Statewide
The Ohio Department of Health’s latest report shows the state now has 25,250 total cases of COVID-19.
Ohio’s death toll now sits at 1,436. 4,539 Ohioans have been hospitalized from COVID-19; 1,232 have been admitted into the intensive care unit. Over 209,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the Buckeye State. Ohio has a positive test rate of 11.8%.
Update on Stark County
The state’s latest report shows good news for Stark County. There were no new deaths in the county, with just 4 new cases and five new hospitalizations. Stark County has a total of 515 cases, 117 hospitalizations and 68 fatalities.
Businesses Continue to Reopen
Just as retail re-opens and restaurants prepare to do the same, some good news for other Ohio businesses. Massage locations and tattoos/piercing businesses will be permitted to reopen with proper safety protocols on May 15th.
Wear a Face Covering
As Ohio re-opens the Governor and Dr. Amy Acton urge Ohioans to follow protocols. To keep this economy open and to keep employees safe, please wear your face coverings. #InThisTogetherOhio #StaySafeOhio
Federal Help is on the Way
Ohio Job and Family Services just received notice that our Pandemic EBT plan was approved by the USDA. The Pandemic EBT program was included in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020. This approval will allow JFS to distribute SNAP benefits to 850,000 students across Ohio. These are children who relied on free or reduced-price meal programs when school was in session to have access to a hot, nutritious meal. The benefits will be mailed directly to students, and families don’t need to apply to be eligible. Families will receive around $300 to purchase healthy and nutritious foods to feed their children. These benefits amount to more than $250 million that will go to our grocery stores and other eligible retailers.
The Governor Mentions Key Indicators:
No Childcare Update
Still no word on childcare facilities. The Governor has said they continue to work on plans and ask parents, grandparents and others to remain patient.
Other Advisory Groups Working Toward Reopenings
Governor DeWine says the state has a number of advisory groups that are working to determine best practices for reopening other sectors of the Ohio economy. Here are some of those groups: