Tuesday Update: DeWine Announces New Public Health Policy
Matt Demczyk (WHBC)
COLUMBUS (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Once again, Governor Mike DeWine, along with other state leaders and health officials, spoke in Columbus this afternoon providing updates on COVID-19 in Ohio. Here is an outline on everything that was discussed.
Update on Cases
The Ohio Department of Health’s latest report shows the state now has 28,952 total cases of COVID-19 and 1,720 deaths. 5,117 Ohioans have been hospitalized from the coronavirus; 1,357 have been admitted into the intensive care unit.
More than 277,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the Buckeye State. Ohio has a positive test rate of around 10.4%.
Update on Stark County
The state’s latest report shows Stark County is up to a total of 610 cases of COVID-19. 132 people have been hospitalized in the county from the virus. Stark’s death toll is now at 79.
Honoring Annie Glenn
In honor of the life of Annie Glenn, Governor DeWine has ordered that U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Muskingum County, and at the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center, and Rhodes Tower until sunset on the day of her memorial service.
Urgent Health Advisory
Governor Mike DeWine announced this afternoon that the state of Ohio is now moving from orders to strong recommendations.
“This is a new phase in our battle against COVID-19,” DeWine said. “It is incumbent upon each of us to protect each other.”
Ohio is no longer under the “Stay at Home” or “Stay safe Ohio” order. Instead, the state has moved to what DeWine called the “Urgent Health Advisory: Ohioans protecting Ohioans.”
Here are the major areas covered in the new advisory:
- The new advisory incorporates six feet of social distancing; a limit of 10 people for mass gatherings; frequent hand-washing; and other sanitizing efforts.
- It incorporates all of the business orders about social distancing and sanitation, including employees wearing masks, as well as efforts to protect employees and efforts to protect the public.
- It considers our most vulnerable Ohioans as those who can suffer the worst impacts from the virus. The order strongly recommends that high-risk Ohioans stay at home as much as possible. They should avoid places where they are likely to encounter a lot of people.
- The Urgent Health Advisory recommends (but does not require) all other Ohioans to stay at their place of residence when possible with the intent of lowering the rate of spread of COVID-19.
- While the state’s orders have included limited travel restrictions, these will now be lifted. However, while unnecessary travel within or outside of the state of Ohio is still permitted, it is not encouraged.
With the big changes taking place, Governor DeWine reminded Ohioans that this does not mean COVID-19 is still not a threat to the state, nation and world.
“The coronavirus is not gone,” said DeWine. “It is real and it is deadly. This new phase that we are now in is about learning to live with this virus. It is with us, it will remain with us, and we must do all we can to contain it and keep it from killing our fellow citizens.”
DeWine says what this comes down to now is that each of us has a responsibility to each other to slow the spread.
“No other time in our lives will our individual actions play a greater role in saving the lives of so many of our fellow citizens.”
Masks for Businesses
The Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation will begin distributing at least 2 million non-medical-grade face coverings to Ohio employers who are covered by BWC. These employers will get a package containing at least 50 face coverings. Governor DeWine says these packages will be shipped in batches beginning tomorrow.
BMV Locations to Reopen Soon
One week from today, Ohio BMV locations will reopen. Howver, Lt. Governor Jon Husted reminded Ohioans that they DO NOT have to rush there.
“The last thing we want is large crowds,” said Husted. “In fact, most things you can do online.”
Check out what can be accomplished online right here.