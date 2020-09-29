TUESDAY UPDATE: Over 1100 New Cases, 33 in Stark, Looking at 10 p.m. Bar Cutoff
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state had over 1100 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.
33 of those new cases are out of Stark County, as the total case number here approaches 3000.
Here is Tuesday’s report:
Tues Sept 29
Ohio: 152,907 cases (+1145),
4783 deaths (+37)
Stark: 2946 cases (+33),
175 deaths (same)
Early Bar Closings
Governor Mike DeWine says the Ohio Department of Health and others are discussing the 10 p.m. “last call” rule for bars, realizing the impact it is having on those businesses.
He says there are mayors who are urging him to relax that, while a few others want to keep it in place.