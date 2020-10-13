TUESDAY UPDATE: Over 1,400 New Cases, Now 51 High Incidence Counties
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio added over 1,400 new coronavirus cases in Tuesday’s report, with 48 of those cases out of Stark County.
Governor Mike DeWine says hospitalizations, doctor visits and emergency room visits are also up.
The governor expressed great concern about the increasing numbers, especially as we head into cooler weather.
Here is the Tuesday report:
Tues Oct 13
Ohio: 171,626 cases (+1447),
5017 deaths (+12)
Stark: 3408 cases (+48),
178 deaths (-1?)
More High Incidence Counties
51 Ohio counties are now considered high incidence counties for the virus.
Generally, southern and western Ohio counties are on that list, but Portage County has now moved into that category.
They have had over 100 cases per 100,000 population in a recent two-week period.