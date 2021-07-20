      Weather Alert

TUESDAY UPDATE Over 700 New Cases

Jim Michaels
Jul 20, 2021 @ 3:01pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Add another 744 cases of coronavirus to the statewide count on Tuesday.

And 30 of those cases are out of Stark County.

Both are figures not seen since late May.

The state reported 660 new cases yesterday, but later said 242 of those came from the month of March.

Active hospitalizations are up to 348.

Here are the Tuesday numbers:

Tues July 20

Ohio: 1,118,513 cases (+744),
20,449 deaths (+12)

Stark: 13,666 cases (+30),
937 deaths (same)

Across state: 348 active hospitalizations

