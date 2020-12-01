TUESDAY UPDATE: Record Hospitalizations, 3rd Highest Case Figure
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state set a new record for hospitalized individuals with coronavirus on Tuesday: 5226.
Over 1200 of those patients are in the ICU.
Ohio reported over 9000 new cases on Tuesday.
Stark County reported 319 more.
Increases there may be attributable to the health department playing “catch up” with its antigen test rechecks.
Here are the Tuesday numbers:
Tues Dec 1 (website indicates incomplete data)
Ohio: 430,093 cases (+9030), 6548 deaths (+119)
Stark: 10,908 cases (+319), 229 deaths (+7)