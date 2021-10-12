      Weather Alert

TUESDAY UPDATE: Stark Case Total Now Tops 45,000

Jim Michaels
Oct 12, 2021 @ 4:02pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County’s coronavirus total case number going back to early last year now tops 45,000.

The state reported over 4400 new cases on Tuesday while Stark County had 30.

202 names were added to the death count in Ohio, with five of them from Stark County.

Here are your Tuesday numbers:

Tues Oct 12

Ohio: 1,474,723 cases (+4456), 23,021 deaths (+202)

Stark: 45,111 cases (+30), 1035 deaths (+5)

Across Ohio: 3,407 active hospitalizations

