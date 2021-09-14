TUESDAY UPDATE: Stark Cases Over 300 for First Time in Eight Months
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County recorded over 300 daily coronavirus cases Tuesday for the first time since early January.
312 cases to be exact.
The state reported a total of over 7300 new cases, reporting 102 new deaths at the same time, three of those from Stark County.
Here are the Tuesday numbers:
Tues Sept 14
Ohio: 1,311,518 cases (+7325), 21,256 deaths (+102)
Stark: 39,689 cases (+312), 963 deaths (+3)
Across the state: 3,427 hospitalizations: