TUESDAY UPDATE: Stark Cases Over 300 for First Time in Eight Months

Jim Michaels
Sep 14, 2021 @ 3:24pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County recorded over 300 daily coronavirus cases Tuesday for the first time since early January.

312 cases to be exact.

The state reported a total of over 7300 new cases, reporting 102 new deaths at the same time, three of those from Stark County.

Here are the Tuesday numbers:

Tues Sept 14

Ohio: 1,311,518 cases (+7325), 21,256 deaths (+102)

Stark: 39,689 cases (+312), 963 deaths (+3)

Across the state: 3,427 hospitalizations:

