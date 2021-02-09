TUESDAY UPDATE: Under 2000 Hospitalizations, 3200 New Cases
Governor Mike DeWine (Ohio Channel)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio Department of Health says the number of people actively being treated for coronavirus in the hospital is now under 2000.
The numbers have remained below 2500 for over a week, and if they remain there for two more days, the statewide overnigfht curfew in place since November will go away.
The state reported 3200 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, with 84 of them out of Stark County.
Here is the Tuesday report:
Tues Feb 9
Ohio: 925,350 cases (+3207),
11,793 deaths (+98)
Stark: 27,929 cases (+84),
474 deaths (+7)