TUESDAY UPDATE: Vaccination Figures Now Included in Daily Reports
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As of Tuesday’s report, over 71,000 Ohioans have now been vaccinated against coronavirus, including 2371 people from Stark County.
In both cases, that still represents less than one-percent of the population.
The state reported over 7500 new cases on Tuesday.
Here are the Tuesday numbers:
Tues Dec 29
Ohio: 682,570 cases (+7526),
8722 deaths (+151),
71,625 vaccinated
Stark: 19,900 cases (+163),
292 deaths (+4),
2371 vaccinated (.64%)