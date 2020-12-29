      Weather Alert

TUESDAY UPDATE: Vaccination Figures Now Included in Daily Reports

Jim Michaels
Dec 29, 2020 @ 3:36pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As of Tuesday’s report, over 71,000 Ohioans have now been vaccinated against coronavirus, including 2371 people from Stark County.

In both cases, that still represents less than one-percent of the population.

The state reported over 7500 new cases on Tuesday.

Here are the Tuesday numbers:

Tues Dec 29

Ohio: 682,570 cases (+7526),
8722 deaths (+151),
71,625 vaccinated

Stark: 19,900 cases (+163),
292 deaths (+4),
2371 vaccinated (.64%)

