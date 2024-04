In this Sept. 29, 2011, file photo, traffic rolls on the Ohio Turnpike in Strongsville, Ohio. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)

BEREA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A ripoff with a new name?

How about “smishing”?

The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission claims residents are becoming victims of “smishing”, receiving SMS/text messages from individuals claiming to be with the turnpike, seeking payment for unpaid tolls.

The turnpike says they do not use text messages to request payments or seek payment of unpaid tolls.