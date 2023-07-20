Turnpike Closer to Big Toll Collection Changes

New Ohio Turnpike Toll Plaza at MP 211 in Trumbull County. (Courtesy Ohio Turnpike)

BEREA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A big change is coming to the toll collection system along the Ohio Turnpike.

The turnpike commission is adding two toll plazas along the 241-mile roadway as well as renovating two others.

Already completed is a massive mainline toll plaza near the Warren exit in Trumbull County.

That will enable the toll road to automatically bill the accounts of E-Z Pass drivers while they travel at highway speed.

Spokesman Charles Cyrill with the turnpike says the switch to the new system will be seamless and happen sometime next year.

The project at this point has cost $270 million.

Look for the new system to kick in sometime in 2024.