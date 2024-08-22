Turnpike Director Addresses Crashes, Incorrect Billing Problems With New Tolling System

New Ohio Turnpike Toll Plaza at MP 211 in Trumbull County. (Courtesy Ohio Turnpike)

BEREA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Despite a lengthy time period before the Ohio Turnpike rolled out its new tolling system, there have still been problems.

There have been accidents and people being wrongfully charged for using the toll road.

Executive Director of the turnpike commission Ferzan Ahmed says despite a lot of pre-rollout media campaigning, it looks like it wasn’t enough.

He says he would hire a firm to do the PR next time.

It’s not known if the three fatal accidents near the Swanton mainline toll plaza last week were related to the new plaza.

Customers can pay with EZ Pass at regular speed or stop and pay with cash or credit.

Without an EZ Pass, an image will be taken of the vehicle’s license plate.

The car owner will be billed by mail.

The turnpike commission will not text you a bill.

That continues to be an ongoing scam, the toll road reports.