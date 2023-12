In this Sept. 29, 2011, file photo, traffic rolls on the Ohio Turnpike in Strongsville, Ohio. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)

BEREA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A slight toll increase on the Ohio Turnpike starting January 1.

The rate per mile for E-Z Pass customers in a passenger car goes from 6.2-cents to 6.5-cents per mile.

Other vehicles and payment methods including cash are higher.

Still, the turnpike commission says the 241-mile-long road has some of the cheapest tolls in the country.