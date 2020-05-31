Tusc Man Arrested, Charged in Saturday Pike Murder

      Breaking News
Jim Michaels
May 31, 2020 @ 7:46pm
Austin Friend (Courtesy Stark County jail)

PIKE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 22-year-old Mineral City man is jailed on a murder charge in Stark County, accused of killing a Pike Township man early Saturday morning.

Austin Friend was arrested later in the day on Saturday by Stark County Sheriff’s deputies.

He’s accused of gunning down 22-year-old Joshua Beshore at a house in the 6600 block of Maplehurst Avenue SE in the township.

Beshore was shot once in the head.

