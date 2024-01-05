News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Tusc Man Shot in Leg, Faces Charges for Assaulting Father

By Jim Michaels
January 5, 2024 8:45AM EST
Courtesy Tuscarawas County Sheriff and JordanMillerNews

DOVER TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 40-year-old Tuscarawas County man faces charges, even though he was the victim of gunfire involving his father at the family business on Wednesday.

Matthew McKenzie is charged with assault.

Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell says the son instigated a confrontation with the 70-year-old man, who grabbed a gun and shot McKenzie in the leg, in self defense.

The bullet traveled through the leg.

McKenzie was treated at the hospital.

The incident at Dually Proz on Dover Zoar Road in Dover Township.

It’s a truck accessories business.

The older man owns the business.

He had just minor injuries.

