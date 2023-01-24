Tuscarawas Agency that Helps the Working Poor Honored with Haines Award

CANTON, Ohio (Jan. 24, 2023) – Tuscarawas Clinic for the Working Uninsured (TCWU) is the second annual recipient of The Vicki Haines Legacy Award. The annual award highlights a grantee organization whose project enhanced the lives of others and displayed the excellence of service modeled by Vicki Haines, founder and former senior vice president of The Aultman Foundation (TAF).

Foundation staff visited TCWU to present the award to Executive Director Pat Warther. Vicki Haines gave the award, accompanied by Aultman Health Foundation CEO and President Rick Haines. TCWU provides free healthcare to working, uninsured adults in Tuscarawas County who fall below 200% of the federal poverty level. The organization was founded in 2008 by healthcare professionals.

“The Tuscarawas Clinic for the Working Uninsured is honored to have received the Vicki Haines Legacy Award,” said Warther. “This award recognizes the clinic for its work and challenges us to continue with the same determination and passion as Vicki Haines.”

Vicki’s years of service and leadership improved communities throughout Tuscarawas, Stark, Wayne, Holmes and Carroll counties, and that legacy continues.