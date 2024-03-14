Tuscarawas County Pound Being Disinfected After Parvo Outbreak, 2 Dogs Lost

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – People surrendering their pets in Tuscarawas County still cannot take them to the county dog pound.

They are disinfecting the facility in New Philadelphia after a parvovirus outbreak led to the deaths of two dogs.

Two others were receiving medical treatment at an animal hospital.

The adoption specialist at the pound says none of the dogs were showing symptoms, but then one passed away at an animal rescue it had gone to.

The other adopters were notified.

The pound is also trying to help families who are facing large medical bills.

Here’s one such piece of information from the dog pound’s Facebook page:

If anyone is able to make a donation toward her care, we would be so grateful. The family has named the dog Jazzy. The last name on the account is Reynolds. She is at Animal Clinic Northview. Their contact info is…

Animal Clinic Northview

440-327-8282

36400 Center Ridge Rd

North Ridgeville, OH 44039