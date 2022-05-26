Tuscarawas County’s School Safety Efforts
Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell (Courtesy Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office)
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Working to prevent school tragedies.
The school districts in Tuscarawas County work with the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff Orvis Campbell says they’ll do training where a gun is used to fire a blank inside a school building, and teachers are trained to react.
One big problem there: schools are constructed so that loud noises do not travel far, so there’s even an issue recognizing gunfire.
Sheriff Campbell also says it’s about identifying kids with early warning signs and continuing to make sure they get any help they need.
And there’s special attention given to those experiencing a quick change in behavior.