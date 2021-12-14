      Weather Alert

Tuscarawas Detectives Investigate Apparent Double Murder/Suicide

Jim Michaels
Dec 14, 2021 @ 4:55am

MILL TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The “why” may never be known in an apparent double-murder-suicide in southeast Tuscarawas County.

Sheriff’s investigators think 67-year-old Richard Willis shot and killed his father-in-law 69-year-old Carl Berenak Sr at the Willis home in Mill Township Sunday night.

He also shot his 48-year-old wife Dawn who still managed to make the 911 call.

She died Monday at a Canton hospital.

They believe Willis then took his own life.

There had been previous police calls to the Willis home.

