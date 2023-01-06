Tuscarawas Sheriff: 14-Year-Old Mineral City Boy Dead in Accidental Shooting
January 6, 2023 5:46AM EST
Brayden Wrana (Courtesy Tusky Valley Local School Disrtrict)
MINERAL CITY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 14-year-old boy with a Mineral City address is dead from an accidental gunshot wound to the head.
The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office says the teen was handling a .22 caliber revolver in his Tabor Ridge Road NE home Wednesday night when it fired.
The Tusky Valley Local School District identifies the victim as Brayden Wrana.
His 11-year-old sister called 911 from the house.
Wrana was an 8th grade student, attending the district’s middle school.