      Weather Alert

Tuscarawas Sheriff on Why Drivers End Up in High Water

Jim Michaels
Feb 21, 2022 @ 4:49am

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With all the advisories and warnings about flood water including “turn around, don’t drown”, why do so many people get stranded in high water?

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office was just one of many agencies doing water rescues during last week’s flooding.

They did nine of them.

Sheriff Orvis Campbell says darkness because of the time of the year and remoteness of some of his roads is a factor.

Sheriff Campbell says drivers may see the water, and still take a chance, thinking “it’s just water”.

But he says it only takes a few inches of water on the road to move a car…

Sheriff Campbell says they can cite drivers of disabled cars for going around “road closed” signs, but they usually don’t.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Lake Man's Bond Set at $750,000 in Sunday Shooting Death
Alliance Man Accused of Shooting at Woman on City Street
Sunday Duplex Fire Displaces Two Canton Families
Lake Man Being Arraigned Tuesday in Shooting Death of Newton Falls Man
Connect With Us Listen To Us On