TUSKY TRAGEDY: Hartville Man Injured Behind Wheel of Bus, Will Be OK

By Jim Michaels
November 16, 2023 7:48AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We’ve learned the driver of the Millersburg-based Pioneer Trails charter bus involved in the deadly Tusky Valley crash on Tuesday was a Hartville man.

The family of 65-year-old Donald Wagler says he suffered a broken leg in the accident and was in surgery for three hours.

Wagler is expected to make a full recovery.

He’s been behind the wheel of buses for over 20 years.

