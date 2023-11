Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine meets with reporters after touring the Norfolk Southern train derailment site in East Palestine, Ohio, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine has met with or talked to a few of the crash victim’s families.

It brings back memories for him.

Back to 1992, when his 22-year-old daughter Becky was killed in a car crash.

DeWine says it’s important for him to reach out during such tragedies.