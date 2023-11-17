TUSKY TRAGEDY: NTSB Chair Calls Traffic Deaths ‘Public Health Crisis’

FILE – National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Chair Jennifer Homendy speaks Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Washington, about the investigation into the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

ETNA TWP., LICKING CO., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 42,795.

That’s the total number of people killed in traffic accidents in the U.S. last year, 10,000 more than the population of Massillon.

As the NTSB investigates the horrible accident on I-70 east of Columbus Tuesday morning that killed six members of the Tusky Valley High School community, NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy calls the carnage on the nation’s roads a “public health crisis”.

Homendy says the goal is to greatly reduce the number of and impact from traffic deaths.

She says action must be taken.

Two members of her team are doing outreach in the community, part of their Family Assistance Program.

They are assisting families of victims and survivors, as needed.