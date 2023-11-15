TUSKY TRAGEDY: Reaction from Washington

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There were words of comfort and sorrow from some of our elected leaders on the Tusky Valley bus tragedy..

Reaction from U.S. Senator from Ohio Sherrod Brown:

He thanks first responders, saying “our hearts are with the Tuscarawas Valley students, chaperones and families”.

Congressman Bill Johnson, says his staff is standing by to help in any way possible.

He says in a tweet: “we are praying for the entire Tuscarawas Valley family today”.