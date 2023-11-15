News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

TUSKY TRAGEDY: Reaction from Washington

By Jim Michaels
November 15, 2023 8:32AM EST
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and Congressman Bill Johnson

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There were words of comfort and sorrow from some of our elected leaders on the Tusky Valley bus tragedy..

Reaction from U.S. Senator from Ohio Sherrod Brown:

He thanks first responders, saying “our hearts are with the Tuscarawas Valley students, chaperones and families”.

Congressman Bill Johnson, says his staff is standing by to help in any way possible.

He says in a tweet: “we are praying for the entire Tuscarawas Valley family today”.

