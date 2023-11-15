News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

TUSKY TRAGEDY: Schools Open, Counselors Available

By Jim Michaels
November 15, 2023 8:35AM EST
Courtesy Tusky Valley Schools

ZOARVILLE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Tusky Valley Superintendent Derek Varansky addressed the vigil last night, saying “our hearts are broken” at the loss of life.

He says school buildings will be open on Wednesday, but attendance is optional.

He says under the circumstances, he doesn’t want any child to have to stay home alone.

Counselors were brought in to the schools Tuesday and they will be there again Wednesday.

It certainly won’t be like a normal school day.

Attendance even by staff is not mandatory.

