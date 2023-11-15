TUSKY TRAGEDY: Victims Identified by State Patrol, Superintendent Tuesday Night

ETNA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – High school band members with chaperones and teachers were headed to the Columbus Convention Center to perform for the state School Board Association conference when then tragedy occurred.

That conference was ended and the rest of it was canceled.

The three students killed aboard the bus were senior JD Worrell, senior Wyatt Moseley, and sophomore Katelyn Owens.

Those killed in the passenger car were high school teacher David Kennat, and parent chaperones Kristy Gaynor and Shannon Wigfield.

Wigfield was also a teacher at the Buckeye Career Center.

A community member tells WHBC News that Kennat who is from Navarre was the announcer for the band.

Superintendent Varansky says of the 20 other students taken to hospitals, 18 have been released.

The other two have serious injuries that are not life threatening.

It was to be a proud day for the Tusky Valley district.

It turned to tragedy.